Temporary Fireworks Ban In The Mackenzie Basin Over Summer
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
A temporary fireworks ban covering the Mackenzie Basin
will come into effect on Wednesday 15 December as part of
efforts to reduce the risk of wildfire over the
summer.
This is the second year that Fire and
Emergency NZ has used Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency
Act to prevent people letting off fireworks in the area,
following the devastating wildfires at Lake Pukaki and Lake
Ōhau last year.
The District Manager for Mid-South
Canterbury, Rob Hands, says that while the countryside was
still comparatively green, locals understood how quickly
conditions could change given a few warm and windy
days.
"We are putting this measure in place now so
that we have a consistent approach all summer. People will
see signage being installed over the next few days and we
will be putting up posters in campgrounds, shops and iSites
around the district."
Wildfire is an ever-present
hazard in the Mackenzie District because of its dry and
windy climate, the natural vegetation and its
topography.
Wildfires can be started by natural causes
such as lightning, or by human activities - both accidental
and deliberate.
"The fires at Lake Pukaki and Lake
Ōhau reminded us all how quickly a fire can spread and how
devastating the consequences can be," Mr Hands
says.
"It only takes one spark to start a wildfire.
That’s why we are once again asking people to leave their
fireworks at home if they’re visiting the Mackenzie Basin
this summer."
The temporary ban will be in place until
the end of March
2022.
