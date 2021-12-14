Local Government Commission To Decide On Our Representation Arrangements
Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 5:04 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
The appeals and objections period for the Representation
Review has closed.
It is now over to the Local
Government Commission to decide how our region will be
represented at next year’s local elections.
There
were eight appeals and 123 objections received that have
been forwarded by Council to the Commission.
The
Commission will consider these and are likely to hold
Hearings in Gisborne early next year.
From there the
Commission makes the final determination on Council’s
representation arrangements for the 2022 and 2025 local
government elections.
Chief Executive Nedine Thatcher
Swann says that decision is expected back by April
2022.
“This is now in the hands of the Local
Government Commission and we look forward to hearing from
them and what they decide.”
Friday 10 December was
the last day any appeal or objection could be lodged around
Council’s final proposal for Tairāwhiti to be divided
into three wards for the elections next year and in
2025.
The wards include a Tairāwhiti Māori Ward
(represented by five councillors) covering the whole
district; the Turanganui City General Ward (represented by
six councillors) covering Gisborne City, and the Tairāwhiti
Rural General Ward (represented by two councillors) covering
the balance of the district outside the city.
Our
website has all the information
and dates for the review
process.
Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>