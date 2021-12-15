PM Artwork For New Year, New Normal

An artwork by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being auctioned to raise funds for Kiwi families caring for disabled children.

The doodle entitled ‘Bring it on’ features the heading ‘Bring On’, followed by the years 2020 and 2021 crossed out and replaced with the single word, ‘tomorrow’.

Parent to Parent Chief Executive Karen Miles appreciates the meaning behind the artwork.

“The message of the piece is a hopeful one which applies as much to the pandemic as it does to the families we support, looking to the future as they create good lives for all members of their whānau.

PM Artwork - Bring It On

Parents and whānau with disabled family members have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic. It's our privilege to provide support to thousands of families across the country in these unprecedented times.”

Proceeds from the auction will fund SibCamps—weekend adventures for young New Zealanders with a disabled brother or sister. Miles has seen first-hand the impact programmes like these can have in a young person’s life.

“Growing up with a disabled brother or sister can create feelings of isolation, guilt and even low self-esteem. SibCamps are a chance for these siblings to have a weekend away where the focus is just on them. They can share experiences and learn new ways to help them thrive at home.”

Miles believes the sibling relationship is of particular importance in a disabled person’s life.

“The longest relationship a disabled person will most likely have is with their brother or sister. Siblings are a huge part of a disabled person’s support network throughout life.”

The artwork is being auctioned on Trade Me at https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/art/nz-artists/listing/3389050302?bof=JoApc7hJ

Parent to Parent NZ is a nationwide charity that has supported families caring for children with disabilities or health impairments for over 38 years.

www.parent2parent.org.nz

© Scoop Media

