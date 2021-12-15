Update On Police Checkpoints In Auckland And Northland

Police spokesperson:

The lifting of Auckland’s checkpoints in both south and north Tāmaki

Makaurau last night went smoothly with minimal delays to traffic.

There was a small queue of cars waiting from between 11pm and midnight,

Police estimate less than 100 cars at each of the main borders (Mercer and Te

Hana).

This morning traffic appears to be flowing freely however, we expect it to

start building as normal for peak hour traffic.

In Northland, the checkpoints have seen minimal traffic through and no issues

overnight.

Again, traffic is starting to build due to the time of morning so Police will

be keeping a close eye on this to ensure there are no significant delays.

We will provide a further update later this morning.

© Scoop Media

