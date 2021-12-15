Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Owae Marae Wharekai Build To Start In The New Year

Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 7:15 am
Press Release: Manukorihi Pa

For the last 100 years, Ko Tamawahine, the wharekai of Owae Marae in Waitara has cared and nourished tens of thousands of manuhiri and whānau from around the world.

The wharakai’s name dates back to 1881 and the pāhua of Parihaka where the remaining women continued with the work of their tūpuna and take on the roles and responsibilities of upholding tikanga Māori, and manaakitanga of whānau. E tū tama wahine i te wā o te kore.

From the Kingitanga, Prime Ministers’ and overseas dignitaries to WOMAD artists, schools, community groups and whānau, Ko Tamawahine has provided a place for manuhiri and whānau to gather and connect.

However, over recent years its condition has slowly declined. It also does not meet today’s building code and is no longer fit-for-purpose. With escalating maintenance costs and unknown deterioration of the infrastructure a decision for the future was required.

Today Manukorihi Pā Trustees are proud to announce that Ko Tamawahine will be rebuilt thanks to $2.5 million of grants received from Oranga Marae, Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa and Toi Foundation. The rebuild is planned to begin in February 2022.

Rawiri Doorbar, Chairman of Manukorihi Pā Trustee is elated and grateful to funders who see the benefits the rebuild will not only bring to the pā, but also whānau, hapū and Te Atiawa-nui-tonu.

“This rebuild will provide manaakitanga to the level that reflects the significance of Owae Marae and the events and guests who are attending,” says Mr Doorbar.

“This will be a built for purpose wharekai to manaaki our manuhiri, whānau and of course our kaimahi. The plans include a functional and flexible layout and the latest equipment.”

Manukorihi Pā Trustees have been working for the last 2 years with kaumatua, whānau, Taranaki architects BOON and Clelands Construction to ensure the design and rebuild will still be functioning well in 100 years’ time.

The new wharekai will be built in the same location and have a similar footprint to the existing one.

Liana Poutu, Chair of Te Kotahitanga o Te Atiawa is thrilled to support the new build. “Owae Marae has a significant role within our Te Atiawa tribal landscape and the broader Waitara and North Taranaki community. Te Kotahitanga are committed to supporting the development.”

Toi Foundation CE Maria Ramsay said that the Foundation had been working with Manukorihi Pā Trustees for some time and it was great to see the project progressing, “This will provide a much needed boost for the Marae.”

Due to the pressure Covid-19 is placing on construction and material costs the decision was made to start without full funding. The opportunity to secure a price and work programme was critical before spiralling costs put the project out of reach. The Pā Trustees are actively talking to other funders to fulfil the remaining $1.5 million

The Ko Tamawahine rebuild is Phase Two of the broader Owae Marae Redevelopment programme. Phase One included the careful restoration of two whare earlier this year – Tama Tāne and Te Whai-tara-nui-a-Ngārue. Funding of $400,000 was received from the Ministry of Business Innovation and Enterprise (MBIE) Provincial Growth Fund.

Phase Three of the redevelopment will include a new roof of the carved meeting house Te Ikaroa-a-Māui and the refurbishment of the whakairo and carvings.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Manukorihi Pa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 