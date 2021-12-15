Severe Weather Warnings

Metservice has issued the following SEVERE WEATHER WARNING update for Tairāwhiti.

Issued at: 9:34am Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Situation

A complex low pressure system affects central and northern New Zealand through to Thursday morning. Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in force for eastern parts of the North Island, northwest Tasman, Canterbury and Marlborough. Note, winds may approach severe gale over Buller and northern Westland. People are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are added.

Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne - Orange

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.



Issued: 9:33am Wednesday, 15th December 2021

Area: Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay northwards

Valid: 9:00am Wednesday to 4:00pm Wednesday

Expect a further 60 to 90 mm of rain to accumulate about and north of Ruatoria on top of what has already fallen, and lesser amounts further south. Peak intensities of 15 to 25mm/hr in the north.

