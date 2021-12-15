Severe Weather Warnings
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Metservice has issued the following SEVERE WEATHER
WARNING update for Tairāwhiti.
Issued at: 9:34am
Wednesday, 15th December 2021
Situation
A
complex low pressure system affects central and northern New
Zealand through to Thursday morning. Heavy Rain Warnings and
Watches are in force for eastern parts of the North Island,
northwest Tasman, Canterbury and Marlborough. Note, winds
may approach severe gale over Buller and northern Westland.
People are advised to keep up to date with the latest
forecasts in case any changes are made or further areas are
added.
Heavy Rain Warning for Gisborne -
Orange
Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to
rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible
and driving conditions may be
hazardous.
Issued: 9:33am Wednesday, 15th
December 2021
Area: Gisborne from Tokomaru Bay
northwards
Valid: 9:00am Wednesday to 4:00pm
Wednesday
Expect a further 60 to 90 mm of rain to
accumulate about and north of Ruatoria on top of what has
already fallen, and lesser amounts further south. Peak
intensities of 15 to 25mm/hr in the
north.
