Wave Warning Update For Tairāwhiti
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council
Valid from 1:00pm 15 December to 11:00pm 16
December
Combined Wave: Northerly
combined waves 3.5 metres, rising to 4.5 metres Wednesday
afternoon, then easing to 3 metres late Wednesday evening.
Peak period 10 seconds.
Swell:
Northerly swell 3.5 metres rising to 4 metres for a
time Wednesday afternoon and evening. Easing to 3 metres
late Wednesday evening. Period 10
seconds.
Wind Wave: Northerly wind
waves 2.5 metres, easing to 1 metre late Wednesday
evening.
Pressure: 998hPa Wednesday
morning, and to 995hPa Thursday
morning.
Remarks: Expected impact
area is north and west of East Cape where onshore northerly
gales are expected to ease later Wednesday. Swells are
expected to peak late Wednesday afternoon or evening.
Further south, north to northeast swells are expected to
rise to 2.5 metres for a time Wednesday evening, remaining
below warning criteria there.
Tides:
The highest risk period is typically at or within
1-2 hours of high tide.
Gisborne high tides: 2:49pm Tue
14th, 3:09am Wed 15th, 3:43pm Wed 15th, 3:58am Thu
16th.
Next issue by 1:00pm 16
December
