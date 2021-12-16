Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ohinewai Development Will Be Better, Council Says

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

The Sleepyhead development at Ohinewai will be improved as a result of pending agreements reached during discussions on Waikato Regional Council’s appeal.

An update is due to be provided to the Environment Court today (Thursday, 16 December). It will be told that the regional council is confident it can enter into consent orders for court consideration that signal resolution to its appeal points.

A consent order is an agreement between the parties that needs to be placed before the judge for final determination.

Waikato Regional Council Chair Russ Rimmington said it was a great outcome. “Huge headway has been made by working together to solve some complex issues so we can ensure good amenities that will be used by people into the future.

“We’ve focused on doing our best to make sure this development is the best. We’ve done that by brokering a very practical outcome and, as a result, the development will look different on the ground.

“It will be a good quality and functioning community for those who choose to live and work there,” Chair Rimmington said.

“As matters are signalled to be resolved through consent order, the matter is still before the court and a judge will still need to make the final decision. For that reason, I can only talk at a high level about the gains that have been achieved through the good discussions we’ve had with Ambury Properties Ltd and Waikato District Council,” Chair Rimmington said.

Waikato Regional Council had a number of appeal points.

Ensuring the future community at Ohinewai has good accessibility has been addressed through the development and agreement of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Ambury Properties Ltd, Waikato District Council and Waikato Regional Council. As a result of the MOU, there will be ongoing discussions around the provision of staged public transport services.

The council believes other amended provisions will result in a better quality urban design, that encourages walking, cycling and the use of public transport. It will also mean improved connectivity of the proposal with the existing Ohinewai township and Huntly.

Through discussion, parties have also recognised the importance of offering a variety of housing types at differing price points.

