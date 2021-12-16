Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Busy Boating Season Ahead As Waikato Welcomes Aucklanders Back

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:11 am
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council’s new harbourmaster is urging boaties to be vigilant, with visitor numbers expected to spike this summer.

The warning comes following the eagerly anticipated opening of the Auckland border and as the council gears up for its routine increase in patrols over the peak season.

Regional Harbourmaster Chris Bredenbeck said: “It’s been a funny old year, so we’re excited to see locals and visitors alike getting back to it and having fun on the water this summer.

“But we’re already seeing higher than usual activity as people blow off the cobwebs, and we’re expecting it to get a lot busier still. Anecdotally it looks like there’ll be more vessels – understandably there's enormous demand for people to do things locally, and we’ve been told new jet skis coming in from overseas are already pre-sold.

“So, we’re calling on people to make sure they know the rules before they head out. Always wear a lifejacket. Always watch your speed. And always carry two types of waterproof comms so you can call for help if you need to.”

Mr Bredenbeck recently took over from former Regional Harbourmaster Richard Barnett, who retired this month after 15 years with the regional council.

“Richard played a major role in influencing positive behaviour change in our region, with lifejacket compliance now sitting at about 96 per cent.

“Those are some big shoes to fill, but it’s a privilege to be able crack on, build on that good work and continue keeping our waterways safe for everyone to enjoy.”

The council takes a no excuses approach to rule breaking. Anyone caught speeding or not wearing or carrying a lifejacket as required can expect to receive a breach notice that could lead to a $200 fine.

Unsafe behaviour on the water as well as maritime hazards and incidents should be reported to the Maritime Services team at Waikato Regional Council on 0800 800 402.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 