Tairawhiti Police Locate Cannabis Plants
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tairawhiti Police have discovered a large number of
cannabis plants and growing equipment near Wharerata Forest
on Monday.
The stash of plants and equipment was
located on Paritu Road and seized by Police.
Police
are appealing for anyone from the public who may have any
information about suspicious activity in this area to come
forward.
The discovery of the plants is a timely
reminder for the community to be aware that this is the
season for cannabis growers to become increasingly
active.
These individuals like to trespass into
suitable locations to plant their cannabis
crops.
Police also would like to warn the community
that if anyone comes across what looks like a cannabis
growing set-up to be especially mindful of booby traps and
other mantraps designed to cause harm to those that would
potentially interfere with their crops.
If you find a
cannabis grow or think that one may be operating near you
call Police on 111 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on
0800 555
111.
