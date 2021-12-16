Tairawhiti Police Locate Cannabis Plants

Tairawhiti Police have discovered a large number of cannabis plants and growing equipment near Wharerata Forest on Monday.

The stash of plants and equipment was located on Paritu Road and seized by Police.

Police are appealing for anyone from the public who may have any information about suspicious activity in this area to come forward.

The discovery of the plants is a timely reminder for the community to be aware that this is the season for cannabis growers to become increasingly active.

These individuals like to trespass into suitable locations to plant their cannabis crops.

Police also would like to warn the community that if anyone comes across what looks like a cannabis growing set-up to be especially mindful of booby traps and other mantraps designed to cause harm to those that would potentially interfere with their crops.

If you find a cannabis grow or think that one may be operating near you call Police on 111 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

