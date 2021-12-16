Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Acknowledge IPCA Report On Death In Custody

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 9:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police acknowledge the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) report on the death of Allen Ball at Hāwera Police Station on 1 June 2019.

Mr Ball was taken into custody shortly before midnight on 31 May 2019 after allegedly assaulting his partner and threatening to self-harm.

He had been drinking heavily but repeatedly told Police he had not taken any other substances.

After about two and a half hours in custody, during which time Police conducted a number of checks, Mr Ball’s health was found to have deteriorated.

Officers performed CPR and called an ambulance; however, he died a short time later.

Cause of death was found to be extremely high levels of codeine and tramadol in his system, as well as alcohol toxicity.

The IPCA report released today includes findings relating to the actions of the officers involved and the training provided to staff in areas where there are no dedicated custody officers.

Assistant Commissioner Tusha Penny says Police recognise the loss Mr Ball’s family and friends have suffered.

“The management of people in our care is something we take very seriously – they are often vulnerable and require a high level of monitoring and support,” she says.

“Every year across the country Police take thousands of people into custody and they are more often than not held without incident. Unfortunately, that was not the case with Mr Ball.”

Since his death, Police have made changes to improve the safety of those in custody. This includes the establishment of a permanent team at Police National Headquarters whose responsibilities include continuously improving staff training and upgrading the critical equipment and resources of our custody suites.

Changes have also been made to the Electronic Custody Module (ECM) and National Intelligence Application alerts to improve the risk assessment for monitoring those in Police care.

Assistant Commissioner Penny says Police continually strive to improve for the safety of all New Zealanders.

“In major metropolitan areas such as Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch we have introduced custody management suites which are managed by Authorised Officers who specialise in caring for people in our custody,” she says.

“The introduction of these custody suites has seen improved outcomes for people in custody and we are investigating how best to replicate this across the country.

“It’s vital we learn from this tragedy and do everything we can to help prevent further loss of life.”

As an employment investigation is ongoing, Police is not in a position to comment on the findings specifically relating to the officers involved.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Oppose The Persecution Of Julian Assange


Julian Assange is a polarising personality. Admired by many for his work as a whistle-blower, Assange is famously loathed by other people who still hold him accountable for the sexual assault charges that the Swedish authorities finally dropped back in November 2019. All along, Assange and his legal team argued that the Swedish prosecution had the ultimate aim of getting him extradited back to the United States. At the time, Assange’s critics claimed that those fears of extradition were merely an excuse to evade prosecution in Sweden... More>>



 
 

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:


Wellbeing Budgets And The Environment: A Promised Land?
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is questioning whether the Government’s budget process is able to take into account the complexities and long-term nature of many environmental problems... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 