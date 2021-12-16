Mayor Boult Welcomes New Zealand Open Announcement

Queenstown Lakes District Mayor Jim Boult has welcomed today’s announcement by organisers of the New Zealand Open that the 2022 tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

Tournament Chairman John Hart confirmed that the 102nd edition will take place at Millbrook Resort near Arrowtown between March 31 and April 3 2022 as a result of positive support from all stakeholders in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Boult said it was hugely gratifying to see such a high profile international event returning to the district.

“Losing this year’s tournament to the pandemic was a real blow to the sport nationally and the district’s economy. I applaud the organisers for all their hard work in securing the support of their various sponsors and stakeholders, not least the Ishii family and Millbrook Resort, which will ensure the 2022 event takes place,” he said.

“I look forward to welcoming as many international players as possible to join our top Kiwi golfers and hundreds of spectators at one of the most beautiful courses in the world. The fact that the top three finishers will qualify for a place in the field for The Open in July to be played at St Andrews – the home of golf – will be an added incentive to visit!”

