Arrests Made Following Ōtāhuhu Homicide
Friday, 17 December 2021, 7:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties
Manukau
Police:
Police have now arrested and
charged three people for the murder of Ōtāhuhu
man
Peter Rasmussen.
Police launched a homicide
investigation after the 75 year old was shot and
killed
in his home on 22 August 2021.
Three men, aged 18, 21
and 29 have been jointly charged with murder and
are
expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court
today.
The investigation is ongoing and Police cannot
rule out the possibility of
further charges being
laid.
“The investigation team has worked tirelessly
to resolve this case for Mr
Rasmussen’s family, this
will be the first Christmas they will spend
without him
but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief
and
comfort.“
