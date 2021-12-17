Arrests Made Following Ōtāhuhu Homicide

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau

Police:

Police have now arrested and charged three people for the murder of Ōtāhuhu

man Peter Rasmussen.

Police launched a homicide investigation after the 75 year old was shot and

killed in his home on 22 August 2021.

Three men, aged 18, 21 and 29 have been jointly charged with murder and are

expected to appear in Counties Manukau District Court today.

The investigation is ongoing and Police cannot rule out the possibility of

further charges being laid.

“The investigation team has worked tirelessly to resolve this case for Mr

Rasmussen’s family, this will be the first Christmas they will spend

without him but we hope the arrests will provide some degree of relief and

comfort.“

© Scoop Media

