Road Reopened, Wainui, Whakatane - Bay Of Plenty

The road has reopened in Wainui after a Police operation this morning.

Police were looking for a person of interest in the vicinity of Wainui Road.

The person was not located, and enquiries are ongoing.

We would like to thank the public for their understanding and co-operation

while the road closure was in place.

© Scoop Media

