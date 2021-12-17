Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment Financing Consultation

Friday, 17 December 2021, 9:07 am
Press Release: Marlborough District Council

Submissions are now open for the public to comment on whether the Council should raise a loan to finance Port Marlborough’s share of the Waitohi Picton Ferry Precinct Redevelopment.

Over the past decade, the community has fought to keep the Cook Strait ferries in Picton. Port Marlborough has successfully negotiated an agreement that would see the redevelopment of Waitohi Picton ferry precinct and KiwiRail commit to the region for at least 30 years.

“This investment not only makes financial sense for the Council as a shareholder, but also aligns with the Port’s focus on people, planet and prosperity, with benefits realised across the Picton community and wider Marlborough region,” said Mayor John Leggett.

New Interislander ferries have been ordered, due to arrive in 2025, and without this redevelopment the Port would not be able to handle these larger vessels.

“This significant proposal to on-lend $110 million to the Port would not increase rates or cost ratepayers, but rather increase dividends to the Council to over $6 million, offsetting the need for future rates increases. Additionally, this proposal would not increase the cost of debt. After a review in November, the Council retained its AA+ credit rating from S&P, keeping its status as one of the top-rated local authorities in New Zealand, only just below the New Zealand Government’s AAA rating,” Mayor Leggett said.

Under this proposal, the Council would raise debt through its existing arrangements with the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency (LGFA). The agency specialises in financing the local government sector, to provide lower costs and alternative funding sources for local authorities and council-controlled organisations. If Port Marlborough sought financing through private lending, the Council estimates interest to be 1 percent to 1.5 percent higher, which would take longer to service the loan and lower future dividends to the Council.

“The public has already had a say on the ferry precinct’s new design, including a better connection to the town centre. This consultation on the precinct’s design and community requirements has been led by Port Marlborough and KiwiRail. Now, this consultation today is about whether to finance the Port’s share of the project to achieve these goals,” said Mayor Leggett.

When consulting on the 2021-2031 Long Term Plan earlier this year, the Council signalled that it wasn’t ready to consult on this initiative. Following a rigorous examination by the boards of Port Marlborough NZ Ltd, MDC Holdings Ltd and councillors, the Council now has the confidence to propose moving forward to consult on this $110 million investment.

The redevelopment has also acted as a catalyst for other projects that benefit the community, which are not included in this consultation. The Council is working with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency on proposed roading improvements, including intersection roundabouts, footpath and safety upgrades. Additionally, KiwiRail has agreed to provide a new Dublin Street overbridge and significant funding towards upgrading the Waitohi culverts to improve flood protection in the Waitohi/Dublin Street areas.

The easiest way to make a submission is online at www.marlborough.govt.nz/your-council/have-your-say-consultations before 5pm on 4 February 2022.

For questions about this consultation, email portconsultation@marlborough.govt.nz

More information is also available at: https://www.irex.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Marlborough District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 