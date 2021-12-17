Fatal Crash In Dargaville
Friday, 17 December 2021, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
At 8.13 pm yesterday, emergency services were called to
the intersection of Ranfurly Street and Plunket Street,
Dargaville after a car collided with a motorcycle.
The
rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in
critical condition and sadly died shortly after from their
injuries.
The Northland Serious Crash Unit is
investigating.
A family has now lost a loved one just
before Christmas and our deepest sympathies are with them at
this difficult time.
We please ask everyone to take
extreme care on our roads at this busy time of the
year.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>