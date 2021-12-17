Fatal Crash In Dargaville

At 8.13 pm yesterday, emergency services were called to the intersection of Ranfurly Street and Plunket Street, Dargaville after a car collided with a motorcycle.

The rider of the motorcycle was transported to hospital in critical condition and sadly died shortly after from their injuries.

The Northland Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

A family has now lost a loved one just before Christmas and our deepest sympathies are with them at this difficult time.

We please ask everyone to take extreme care on our roads at this busy time of the year.

