Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stay Safe And Check Your Drinking Water Supply

Friday, 17 December 2021, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Don’t spoil your holidays through water borne illnesses.

Water New Zealand chief executive Gillian Blythe says many people under-estimate the risks of drinking potentially contaminated water in holiday destinations.

“Whether we’re heading to our favourite camping site, bach or crib, taking some basic precautions around the water we drink will help ensure a great holiday, instead of one marred by sickness.”

She says it’s important to take precautions such as boiling or treating water before drinking if there is any doubt about its safety.

"Water tanks, which are some of the most common sources of water in rural communities and holiday destinations, can easily become contaminated by vermin or bird droppings.

“Even with council supplied water, it’s important to remember that many of our rural areas and smaller settlements don’t have the same drinking water quality as most of our bigger cities.

“When a supplier issues a boil water notice, it means that E-coli has been discovered and the water has been contaminated, typically by faecal matter. Unfortunately, these are not infrequent occurrences.”

The other potential danger is when swimming at the beach or the river.

“We’ve had a particularly wet start to this summer and it’s important to remember that the water may not be safe to swim in for two to three days following a deluge.

“Heavy rain can cause stormwater runoff and sewage overflows, turning swimming spots into E.coli-risk zones.“

If it has been raining heavily, check with your local council or with the LAWA website https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/swimming which has the latest information on water quality at popular swimming sites around the country.

“In the end we want New Zealanders to have a safe, enjoyable and relaxing summer break and a few precautions will help ensure a happy holiday this season.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>

ALSO:

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 