Arrests Made Following Gang Tensions In Northland

Northland Police have arrested a number of gang members and associates following ongoing tensions between the Head Hunters and Black Power gangs.

Increasing gang tensions this month have resulted in separate firearms incidents where shots were fired at a house and a vehicle in Raumanga.

As a result of ongoing investigations into these gang tensions, six search warrants have been carried out in Whangarei this week, resulting in six arrests.

Four of those arrested are Black Power gang members or associates, while two associates of the Head Hunters have also been arrested.

A shotgun, ammunition and a small quantity of drugs were located during the warrants.

Five people are facing drugs or firearm-related charges and have or are due to appear in the Whangarei District Court, while the sixth person has been given a pre-charge warning.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevan Verry, Northland Organised Crime Unit, says the investigation into the two firearms incidents remain ongoing.

“We have spoken to a number of individuals in relation to these incidents, however so far people have not been forthcoming with information.

“We know there are multiple people out there with information about these matters and we urge them to do the right thing and come forward to Police.

“Any information provided to Police will be treated in strict confidence, and information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers by phoning 0800 555 111.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Verry says gun violence and gang tensions have no place in our community and Police have zero tolerance with this type of offending, which saw firearms discharged in broad daylight.

“Fortunately no one was harmed in these incidents but it could’ve been much worse. These offenders have shown they have no regard for the safety of their community by their willingness to use firearms in public.

“We understand tensions remain high between these gangs and we have tried to engage with senior gang leaders, however we have been very disappointed by their lack of engagement and unwillingness to take responsibility for deescalating the tensions between these gangs, which is putting the wider public at risk.

“We are continuing to work with community leaders and we remain committed to keeping our community safe.

“Police will continue to investigate these serious firearms incidents and we will not hesitate to arrest any gang members responsible for these tensions or anyone involved in illicit drugs and firearms offences.”

