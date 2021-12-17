Arrest In Historic Homicide Case

Detective Inspector Lew Warner:

Bay of Plenty Police have today arrested a man in relation to a homicide in

Tauranga in 2018.

On 11 February 2018 David Kuka was fatally shot at an address in Wilrose

Place, Tauranga and a homicide investigation was launched. This was the

second homicide at the same address within a month.

A 34-year-old Raetihi man has been charged with this murder and will appear

in the Tauranga District Court Saturday 18 December 2021.

Police will not rule out further arrests.

Police would like to acknowledge the victim’s extended family. As this

matter is now before the courts, Police will not be commenting further.



