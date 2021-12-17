Arrest In Historic Homicide Case
Friday, 17 December 2021, 3:52 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Lew Warner:
Bay of Plenty
Police have today arrested a man in relation to a homicide
in
Tauranga in 2018.
On 11 February 2018
David Kuka was fatally shot at an address in
Wilrose
Place, Tauranga and a homicide
investigation was launched. This was the
second
homicide at the same address within a month.
A
34-year-old Raetihi man has been charged with this murder
and will appear
in the Tauranga District Court
Saturday 18 December 2021.
Police will not rule out
further arrests.
Police would like to acknowledge the
victim’s extended family. As this
matter is now
before the courts, Police will not be commenting
further.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>