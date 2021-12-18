Road Reopens After Serious Crash, Invercargill - Southern
The intersection of Tay and Clyde Streets, Invercargill has reopened following a serious crash early this morning.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
The intersection of Tay and Clyde Streets, Invercargill has reopened following a serious crash early this morning.
The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.
Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>
Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>
Government: Strong Govt Accounts And Economic Outlook
The Government’s books are forecast to be back in surplus sooner than expected as economic and fiscal outlooks improve. The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in the 2021 Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update... More>>
Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>
National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>
Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>