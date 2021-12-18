Police Seek Sightings Of Car Involved In Invercargill Serious Crash
Saturday, 18 December 2021, 9:03 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
As a result of the single vehicle crash at the
intersection of Tay Street and Clyde Street in Invercargill
this morning, two 18 year old males were airlifted to
Dunedin Hospital with critical/serious injuries. The third,
a 17 year old male, is in Southland Hospital and his
condition is not believed to be life
threatening.
Given the circumstances of the high-speed
collision, Police are appealing for sightings of the vehicle
involved, a 2005 silver Nissan Bluebird in the hours
preceding the 5am crash.
Anyone with information that
could assist Police with our enquiries is asked to contact
105 and quote file number 211218/4216.
Information can
also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers
on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>