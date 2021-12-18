Police Seek Sightings Of Car Involved In Invercargill Serious Crash

As a result of the single vehicle crash at the intersection of Tay Street and Clyde Street in Invercargill this morning, two 18 year old males were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with critical/serious injuries. The third, a 17 year old male, is in Southland Hospital and his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

Given the circumstances of the high-speed collision, Police are appealing for sightings of the vehicle involved, a 2005 silver Nissan Bluebird in the hours preceding the 5am crash.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with our enquiries is asked to contact 105 and quote file number 211218/4216.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

