Police Pleased With Northland Checkpoint Travel

Sunday, 19 December 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are very pleased with the extremely high level of compliance shown by
those travelling through the Northland Community Compliance Checkpoints this
week.

Police have been working closely with local Iwi and Te Tai Tokerau Border
Control to ensure that those people travelling from Auckland into the region
have evidence of being fully vaccinated or can provide a negative COVID-19
test result in the past 72 hours.

Only a very small number of vehicles have been turned away and we want to
thank locals and those travelling outside the region for their cooperation,
patience and compliance with the restrictions in place under the COVID-19
Protection Framework (traffic light system).

Following this weekend, Northland Police will be transitioning from the
current fixed checkpoints on SH1 and SH12 to spot checkpoints and regular
roving patrols across Northland.

Northland communities can expect to see an increased presence of Police over
the next few weeks as officers carry out reassurance patrols right across the
region.

Police will be deploying a number of staff to carry out these patrols and
mobile checkpoints, with a focus around some of our most at risk communities
and popular tourist hotspots, to ensure that those travelling into these
areas are following the travel requirements in place under the COVID-19
Protection Framework.

Superintendent Tony Hill says Northland Police will be utilising additional
resources provided from outside Northland to assist with these high
visibility patrols, which will cover the Whangarei/Kaipara region and the Mid
and Far North Areas.

“We want to reassure our communities right across Northland that Police
have plans in place to monitor ongoing compliance of those travelling into
Northland.

“It’s important that we support our most at risk communities and help
keep them safe by monitoring ongoing compliance around the region.”

Motorists in Northland can expect to be stopped at any time and may be asked
to provide their proof of address. Anyone travelling from Auckland may be
asked to provide evidence of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19
test result in the past 72 hours.

Those who are found to have travelled into Northland from Auckland without
adhering to these restrictions can face a fine.

Police continue to work closely with our partners including local Iwi and Te
Tai Tokerau Border Control and we want to thank them for their hard work and
efforts on the checkpoints.

“The support of our partners has been extremely helpful in helping to keep
our communities safe and we are grateful for their ongoing support.”

We want to thank those travelling into Northland for doing the right thing
and having the required evidence for travel with them and we encourage
everyone to keep up the good work over summer.

