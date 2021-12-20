Catch Up With Friends And Whānau This Christmas, Not Us
Police, Fire Emergency NZ, and St John Ambulance want
everyone to have a
great Christmas catching up with friends and whānau this summer, and not
with us.
“We know that during December and January there
are more drivers travelling
the country more widely which can increase the risk of road crashes
occurring,” says Bruce O’Brien, Assistant Commissioner Deployment and
Road Policing.
“Over the last five years these two months
had 14 percent more fatalities
than the rest of the year on average. December alone is higher on average at
21 percent more fatalities.
Police has
partnered with Fire Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance to
implore
drivers to be safe on the roads this summer to help keep road crashes down so
that we don’t have to see them.
“Some crashes occur due to
unexpected situations which are difficult to
avoid, but some occur because the driver has made a bad decision, and these
can be prevented.”
Speed,
impairment (including fatigue and drink driving),
distraction (like
using your mobile phone), and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors
in road crash severity.
“Last Christmas and New Year period
there were 971 road crashes where 91
people were seriously injured, and 11 people lost their lives. Alcohol or
drugs and speed were a factor in over half of these crashes.
“Road deaths are not just numbers.
Police and all emergency services never
lose sight of the real human loss and grieving behind every death on the
road.”
Fire Emergency NZ National
Manager Response Capability, Paul Turner
says
between 20 December last year and 9 January this year we attended 642 motor
vehicle crashes across the motu.
“Like our colleagues at Police, St
John and Wellington Free Ambulance, we
want to see a reduction in the number of crashes we attend.
“As
with anytime of the year, our crews, both career and
volunteer are
available 24/7, but, any crash is one crash too many to attend,” Mr Turner
says.
Rosanne Shaw, St John GM
Ambulance Operations – Emergency Ambulance
Service
says the Christmas and New Year holiday period is typically the busiest time
for the ambulance workforce.
In the period from 20 December
2020 to 9 January 2021, St John Ambulance
attended a total of 837 traffic incidents, with 40 being the average number
per day. The two busiest days were 26 December 2020 and 2 January with 54 and
55 traffic incidents, respectively.
“While this holiday period
is the first time in many months a lot of us
will be able to come together and celebrate with friends and whānau, it’s
important people do so responsibly and safely,” says Mrs Shaw.
“For those celebrating
or hosting parties, make sure there’s plenty
of
food and non-alcoholic drinks, including water, and always have a sober
driver. Look out for one another and ensure everyone has a safe way to get
home.
“If you find you do need our help
– please be kind and respectful to our
ambulance staff. We see assaults against our people increase over the festive
season which is never tolerated. Our emergency call handers and paramedics
are caring professionals but if they’re being abused, they can’t do their
job.”
Police’s Assistant
Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says we all just want
to
make sure that everyone can get to their destination safely and arrive alive.
“Don’t drink
and drive. Drive to the conditions which might mean
going
slower than the speed limit. Mistakes happen on the road so make sure
everyone is wearing a seatbelt, and drive distraction free by putting your
phone away so that you are focused.
“If you’re going to drink, ask a mate to
be your sober driver or to pick
you up afterwards. Plan how you’re getting home before you head out to
avoid making a bad decision later. Remember we don’t want to see you.
“Don’t be confused,
Police will be out on the roads in cars and
at
checkpoints anywhere, anytime throughout the country deterring unsafe driving
behaviour to make sure everyone gets to have a safe and happy festive season.
But we can’t be everywhere all of the time so play your part by making good
decisions. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and if you see unsafe
driving behaviour report it immediately by calling 111.”