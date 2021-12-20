Catch Up With Friends And Whānau This Christmas, Not Us

Police, Fire Emergency NZ, and St John Ambulance want everyone to have a

great Christmas catching up with friends and whānau this summer, and not

with us.

“We know that during December and January there are more drivers travelling

the country more widely which can increase the risk of road crashes

occurring,” says Bruce O’Brien, Assistant Commissioner Deployment and

Road Policing.

“Over the last five years these two months had 14 percent more fatalities

than the rest of the year on average. December alone is higher on average at

21 percent more fatalities.

Police has partnered with Fire Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance to implore

drivers to be safe on the roads this summer to help keep road crashes down so

that we don’t have to see them.

“Some crashes occur due to unexpected situations which are difficult to

avoid, but some occur because the driver has made a bad decision, and these

can be prevented.”

Speed, impairment (including fatigue and drink driving), distraction (like

using your mobile phone), and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors

in road crash severity.

“Last Christmas and New Year period there were 971 road crashes where 91

people were seriously injured, and 11 people lost their lives. Alcohol or

drugs and speed were a factor in over half of these crashes.

“Road deaths are not just numbers. Police and all emergency services never

lose sight of the real human loss and grieving behind every death on the

road.”

Fire Emergency NZ National Manager Response Capability, Paul Turner says

between 20 December last year and 9 January this year we attended 642 motor

vehicle crashes across the motu.

“Like our colleagues at Police, St John and Wellington Free Ambulance, we

want to see a reduction in the number of crashes we attend.

“As with anytime of the year, our crews, both career and volunteer are

available 24/7, but, any crash is one crash too many to attend,” Mr Turner

says.

Rosanne Shaw, St John GM Ambulance Operations – Emergency Ambulance Service

says the Christmas and New Year holiday period is typically the busiest time

for the ambulance workforce.

In the period from 20 December 2020 to 9 January 2021, St John Ambulance

attended a total of 837 traffic incidents, with 40 being the average number

per day. The two busiest days were 26 December 2020 and 2 January with 54 and

55 traffic incidents, respectively.

“While this holiday period is the first time in many months a lot of us

will be able to come together and celebrate with friends and whānau, it’s

important people do so responsibly and safely,” says Mrs Shaw.

“For those celebrating or hosting parties, make sure there’s plenty of

food and non-alcoholic drinks, including water, and always have a sober

driver. Look out for one another and ensure everyone has a safe way to get

home.

“If you find you do need our help – please be kind and respectful to our

ambulance staff. We see assaults against our people increase over the festive

season which is never tolerated. Our emergency call handers and paramedics

are caring professionals but if they’re being abused, they can’t do their

job.”

Police’s Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says we all just want to

make sure that everyone can get to their destination safely and arrive alive.

“Don’t drink and drive. Drive to the conditions which might mean going

slower than the speed limit. Mistakes happen on the road so make sure

everyone is wearing a seatbelt, and drive distraction free by putting your

phone away so that you are focused.

“If you’re going to drink, ask a mate to be your sober driver or to pick

you up afterwards. Plan how you’re getting home before you head out to

avoid making a bad decision later. Remember we don’t want to see you.

“Don’t be confused, Police will be out on the roads in cars and at

checkpoints anywhere, anytime throughout the country deterring unsafe driving

behaviour to make sure everyone gets to have a safe and happy festive season.

But we can’t be everywhere all of the time so play your part by making good

decisions. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and if you see unsafe

driving behaviour report it immediately by calling 111.”

