Catch Up With Friends And Whānau This Christmas, Not Us

Monday, 20 December 2021, 11:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police, Fire Emergency NZ, and St John Ambulance want everyone to have a 
great Christmas catching up with friends and whānau this summer, and not 
with us.

“We know that during December and January there are more drivers travelling 
the country more widely which can increase the risk of road crashes 
occurring,” says Bruce O’Brien, Assistant Commissioner Deployment and 
Road Policing.

“Over the last five years these two months had 14 percent more fatalities 
than the rest of the year on average. December alone is higher on average at 
21 percent more fatalities.

Police has partnered with Fire Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance to implore 
drivers to be safe on the roads this summer to help keep road crashes down so 
that we don’t have to see them.

“Some crashes occur due to unexpected situations which are difficult to 
avoid, but some occur because the driver has made a bad decision, and these 
can be prevented.”

Speed, impairment (including fatigue and drink driving), distraction (like 
using your mobile phone), and not wearing a seatbelt are contributing factors 
in road crash severity.

“Last Christmas and New Year period there were 971 road crashes where 91 
people were seriously injured, and 11 people lost their lives. Alcohol or 
drugs and speed were a factor in over half of these crashes.

“Road deaths are not just numbers. Police and all emergency services never 
lose sight of the real human loss and grieving behind every death on the 
road.”

Fire Emergency NZ National Manager Response Capability, Paul Turner says 
between 20 December last year and 9 January this year we attended 642 motor 
vehicle crashes across the motu.

“Like our colleagues at Police, St John and Wellington Free Ambulance, we 
want to see a reduction in the number of crashes we attend.

“As with anytime of the year, our crews, both career and volunteer are 
available 24/7, but, any crash is one crash too many to attend,” Mr Turner 
says.

Rosanne Shaw, St John GM Ambulance Operations – Emergency Ambulance Service 
says the Christmas and New Year holiday period is typically the busiest time 
for the ambulance workforce.

In the period from 20 December 2020 to 9 January 2021, St John Ambulance 
attended a total of 837 traffic incidents, with 40 being the average number 
per day. The two busiest days were 26 December 2020 and 2 January with 54 and 
55 traffic incidents, respectively.

“While this holiday period is the first time in many months a lot of us 
will be able to come together and celebrate with friends and whānau, it’s 
important people do so responsibly and safely,” says Mrs Shaw.

“For those celebrating or hosting parties, make sure there’s plenty of 
food and non-alcoholic drinks, including water, and always have a sober 
driver. Look out for one another and ensure everyone has a safe way to get 
home.

“If you find you do need our help – please be kind and respectful to our 
ambulance staff. We see assaults against our people increase over the festive 
season which is never tolerated. Our emergency call handers and paramedics 
are caring professionals but if they’re being abused, they can’t do their 
job.”

Police’s Assistant Commissioner Bruce O’Brien says we all just want to 
make sure that everyone can get to their destination safely and arrive alive.

“Don’t drink and drive. Drive to the conditions which might mean going 
slower than the speed limit. Mistakes happen on the road so make sure 
everyone is wearing a seatbelt, and drive distraction free by putting your 
phone away so that you are focused.

“If you’re going to drink, ask a mate to be your sober driver or to pick 
you up afterwards. Plan how you’re getting home before you head out to 
avoid making a bad decision later. Remember we don’t want to see you.

“Don’t be confused, Police will be out on the roads in cars and at 
checkpoints anywhere, anytime throughout the country deterring unsafe driving 
behaviour to make sure everyone gets to have a safe and happy festive season. 
But we can’t be everywhere all of the time so play your part by making good 
decisions. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and if you see unsafe 
driving behaviour report it immediately by calling 111.”

