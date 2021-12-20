Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy Adopted

Monday, 20 December 2021, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy has been adopted by Councillors, at the Full Council meeting on Thursday 16 December, 2021.

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult thanked elected members for their decision, noting that housing was a clear issue in the district and would continue to be without action and leadership.

"Housing is a fundamental aspect of individual, household and community well-being, and the Homes Strategy provides Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) with a specific scope for housing work, and sets out Council's (QLDC) role in influencing change in the housing system through advocacy, partnership and local action,” said Mr Boult.

“We now have 774 families on the Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust’s waiting list, looking for a place to call their home, and while adequate and affordable housing is a problem in New Zealand, we are particularly affected by housing challenges in the Queenstown Lakes,” said Mr Boult.

The intent of the Queenstown Lakes Homes Strategy is to improve the housing system for residents in the district, by identifying challenges and setting outcomes, goals and actions to address housing affordability.

Formal submissions were open on the Strategy in August and September, with 62% of respondents in support of the strategy and another 82% either supporting or strongly supporting increases to affordable housing options. A further 60% of respondents supported the draft Action Plan.

Chair of the QLDC Planning & Strategy Committee Councillor Penny Clark noted that the growing waiting list with the Community Housing Trust highlighted how important the Homes Strategy was to the Queenstown Lakes.

“Housing has been a massive challenge for decades and while we acknowledge that we have a long way to go in this space, the Homes Strategy identifies what we need to achieve in the future to ensure more housing created in our district remains affordable for those that need it – the hard-working locals we all rely on,” said Ms Clark.

In addition, QLDC consulted on Planning for Affordable Housing measures as a key action of the draft Homes Strategy, which would require qualifying developments to provide for some affordable housing, long-term and for low- and moderate-income households. This is a planning method referred to as inclusionary zoning.

QLDC General Manager Planning & Development, Tony Avery said that while initial general public support had been shown for affordable housing provisions, feedback on inclusionary zoning as a regulatory method in QLDC’s Proposed District Plan (PDP) would need to be carefully worked through, and would be considered in the early stages of 2022.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 