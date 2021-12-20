Tay St, Invercargill, 11 Day Closure This Coming January, 2022

Invercargill people are getting early notice of some key highway maintenance and re-sealing work for eleven days in January in the town’s Tay St (also SH1).

The Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency project, by its highway contractor Highways South, will involve rehabilitating the width of SH1/Tay St from Mary St to approximately 270 Tay St – about 100 metres.

The work will shut this section of highway to all traffic for 11 days from Tuesday, 11 January to Friday, 21st January, 2022. Detours will be well signposted.

This work will be completed during the day with no nightworks scheduled, says Jacob Manson, Network Manager, for Waka Kotahi in Southland.

“The closure significantly improves the safety for our staff and maintenance contractors doing the road work, while allowing us to focus on work quality leading to better journeys for road users,” says Mr Manson. “By concentrating this work in fewer days, we can minimise the overall disruption to retailers, residents and road users. Otherwise there would be three to four weeks disruption with a single lane closure throughout.”

Retailers in the area have been spoken to and alternative access-ways are being negotiated so people will still be able to get to the businesses and residents can park outside the area and walk to their homes.

“We will do our best to minimise the impact on local businesses and people’s access to them and to people’s homes as agreed in our community consultation,” says Mr Manson.

Waka Kotahi and Highways South will update social media sites in January and people can check the traffic and travel highways map for any updates on this work: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/regions/14

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

