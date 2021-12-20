Appeal for information following incident in Timaru
Monday, 20 December 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Timaru Police are appealing for information from the public
in relation to an incident that occurred yesterday in
Kensington, Timaru.
Last night at 11:06pm Police sighted a
suspicious white Toyota Hiace van with the number plate
MRE458.
The van failed to stop for Police on Domain Avenue
and Police followed it at a distance and observed one of the
occupants throwing a case onto the road.
The van was later
impounded at an address on High Street and the case was
located with a high powered firearm and loaded magazine
inside.
Police are looking to identify those who were in
the vehicle at the time and ask members of the public with
any information or footage that could assist Police are
asked to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting
211220/9319.
Information can also be passed on anonymously
by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>