Appeal for information following incident in Timaru

Timaru Police are appealing for information from the public in relation to an incident that occurred yesterday in Kensington, Timaru.

Last night at 11:06pm Police sighted a suspicious white Toyota Hiace van with the number plate MRE458.

The van failed to stop for Police on Domain Avenue and Police followed it at a distance and observed one of the occupants throwing a case onto the road.

The van was later impounded at an address on High Street and the case was located with a high powered firearm and loaded magazine inside.

Police are looking to identify those who were in the vehicle at the time and ask members of the public with any information or footage that could assist Police are asked to contact the investigation team on 105 quoting 211220/9319.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

