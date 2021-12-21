Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Local Initiative Reduces Road Deaths To Zero

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:38 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Road safety initiative “Stay Alive on 5” has achieved unprecedented results in its first 12 months of operation, with zero fatalities on the Hawke's Bay side of the Napier – Taupō road.

Hawke's Bay Police Highway Patrol officer Constable Steven Knox set up the ‘Stay Alive on 5’ campaign, launched in November 2020, after a notorious year of road crashes in 2019-2020 resulting in nine deaths on the Hawke's Bay side.

Constable Knox says that while the zero fatalities statistic was obviously fantastic, the wider effect of an overall reduction in road crashes is just as important.

“For the period November 2020 to October 2021, there’s been a 72% decrease in crashes along State Highway 5 as a result of focused and targeted effort.”

“The Ministry of Transport calculate the ‘Social Cost’ of road crashes as a way of quantifying the damage done. The massive reduction in minor, serious and fatal injuries that we’ve seen as a result of the campaign has been calculated as a $43,914,100 social cost saving from the previous year. The reality is we are saving lives.”

The campaign has seen a significant increase in Police patrols on the road, with both marked and unmarked vehicles working in tandem, and the use of speed camera vans.

“Police presence on the road is a powerful deterrent to speeding and dangerous driving, such as risky overtaking manoeuvres. Speeding and bad decision-making on the road can have devastating consequences.”

The increased presence has resulted in a significant increase in traffic stops on the previous year. Police hope this will decrease as more road users get the message that Police have a new focus on road safety in this area, and change their behaviour accordingly. We also want to urge motorists to take regular breaks on their journey.

Other measures include working with partners to share short road safety messages on billboards and fatigue stops with free coffee for drivers to help raise awareness of the dangers of speed, fatigue and conditions.

“The campaign has been a partnership between a number of agencies and one of the great results has been the approval of around $30 million worth of repairs to road surfaces and safety measures by Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency). There has been substantial roadworks undertaken recently and more is planned,” Constable Knox says.

Constable Knox acknowledges that even with the increased efforts the potential for a fatal crash never goes away, but he’s hopeful that these positive results can be sustained or improved.

“Police can only do so much, so to see the campaign contribute
significantly to a reduction in harm, meaning more people getting to their destination safely, is very rewarding.”

As we head into the Christmas holiday period there will be checkpoints across the region and an increased Police presence on our roads to make sure drivers, passengers and vehicles are safe.

People traveling the Napier - Taupō road through the summer holidays are urged to take care so that everyone can get to their destination safely and can enjoy the festive season. Drive to the conditions, slow down and Stay Alive on 5.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 