Search Ongoing For Missing Kayaker

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the
search for a missing kayaker in
Wellington.
Jack Skellett, 23, was reported overdue
around 10pm last night from a kayaking
trip.
He left Petone Beach late morning yesterday and
it’s believed his intentions were to kayak around
Matiu-Soames Island and back to Petone Beach.
Mr
Skellett’s unoccupied vehicle was located in the carpark
next to Petone Wharf.
There was a likely
sighting of him kayaking around the south end
of Matiu-Soames Island between 1 and 2pm yesterday
afternoon reported by a boatie.
A blue kayak
(pictured) without the paddle, believed to be Mr
Skellett’s, was located and recovered by search
teams on the Pencarrow coastline, just north of
Hinds Point, in the early hours of this morning.
A
water and land is underway, focusing on the area between
Days Bay and Baring Head.
A photo of Mr
Skellett is attached, and he was wearing a faded
yellow/beige coloured life jacket.
Police
are asking the public for anything which may assist to
locate Mr Skellett.
If you can help with any
sightings or relevant information, please get
in touch with Wellington Police on
105.
