Search Ongoing For Missing Kayaker



Police are seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing

kayaker in Wellington.

Jack Skellett, 23, was reported overdue around 10pm last night from a

kayaking trip.

He left Petone Beach late morning yesterday and it’s believed his

intentions were to kayak around Matiu-Soames Island and back to Petone Beach.

Mr Skellett’s unoccupied vehicle was located in the carpark next to Petone

Wharf.

There was a likely sighting of him kayaking around the south end of

Matiu-Soames Island between 1 and 2pm yesterday afternoon reported by a

boatie.

A blue kayak (pictured) without the paddle, believed to be Mr Skellett’s,

was located and recovered by search teams on the Pencarrow coastline, just

north of Hinds Point, in the early hours of this morning.

A water and land is underway, focusing on the area between Days Bay and

Baring Head.

A photo of Mr Skellett is attached, and he was wearing a faded yellow/beige

coloured life jacket.

Police are asking the public for anything which may assist to locate Mr

Skellett.

If you can help with any sightings or relevant information, please get in

touch with Wellington Police on 105.



