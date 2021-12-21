Police Target Drug Offending In Kawerau



Police executed a search warrant at a Kawerau address today in a continuing

effort to disrupt drug offending in the area.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene and faces charges of cultivation

of cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of offensive weapons,

possession of utensils and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is due to appear in Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.

Police are committed to disrupting and dismantling drug networks and will

continue to put pressure on those who ply this trade, often to our most

vulnerable communities.

We want to help build resilient communities that thrive in the absence of

illicit drugs and drug-related offending.

Anyone who has concerns about criminal activity in their community can

contact Police by calling 111 if it is happening now, or 105 if it has

already happened.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

