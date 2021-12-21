Police Target Drug Offending In Kawerau
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police executed a search warrant at a Kawerau address
today in a continuing
effort to disrupt drug
offending in the area.
A 44-year-old man was arrested
at the scene and faces charges of cultivation
of
cannabis, possession of cannabis, possession of offensive
weapons,
possession of utensils and unlawful
possession of ammunition.
He is due to appear in
Whakatāne District Court tomorrow.
Police are
committed to disrupting and dismantling drug networks and
will
continue to put pressure on those who ply this
trade, often to our most
vulnerable
communities.
We want to help build resilient
communities that thrive in the absence of
illicit
drugs and drug-related offending.
Anyone who has
concerns about criminal activity in their community
can
contact Police by calling 111 if it is
happening now, or 105 if it has
already
happened.
Information can also be provided anonymously
by calling Crime Stoppers on
0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>