Search Continues For Missing Kayaker

Police are continuing the search for a missing kayaker in Wellington Harbour.

Jack Skellett, 23, was reported overdue around 10pm on Monday night from a

kayaking trip.

He left Petone Beach late yesterday morning and it’s believed his

intentions were to kayak around Matiu-Somes Island and back to Petone Beach.

Mr Skellett’s vehicle was located in the carpark next to Petone Wharf.

Police have today been searching a range of locations both on-land and in the

water.

We have located several items of interest which have assisted us with us

focusing our search area.

We will have teams on land tonight and Coastguard out on the water continuing

the search.

Mr Skellet’s friends, family and colleagues have been assisting Police with

the search and we appreciate the effort.

Police appreciate the calls from members of the public offering information

about Mr Skellett and continue to urge anyone who may have seen him to call

105.

