Search Continues For Missing Kayaker
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 4:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are continuing the search for a missing kayaker in
Wellington Harbour.
Jack Skellett, 23, was reported
overdue around 10pm on Monday night from a
kayaking
trip.
He left Petone Beach late yesterday morning and
it’s believed his
intentions were to kayak around
Matiu-Somes Island and back to Petone Beach.
Mr
Skellett’s vehicle was located in the carpark next to
Petone Wharf.
Police have today been searching a range
of locations both on-land and in
the
water.
We have located several items of
interest which have assisted us with us
focusing
our search area.
We will have teams on land tonight
and Coastguard out on the water continuing
the
search.
Mr Skellet’s friends, family and colleagues
have been assisting Police with
the search and we
appreciate the effort.
Police appreciate the calls
from members of the public offering
information
about Mr Skellett and continue to urge
anyone who may have seen him to
call
105.
