Police Seek Information In Tūrangi Fatal Crash
Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a crash
where a pedestrian
died on Sunday, 19
December.
Police understand the pedestrian, a
31-year-old man, had been hitch-hiking
north on State
Highway One, between Tūrangi and Korohe Road in the
hours
preceding the 9:45pm crash.
Police would like
to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along
the
road, between 7pm and 9:45pm, and either saw the man
or have dashcam footage
available.
Anyone with
information that could assist Police is asked to contact 105
and
quote file number 211220/9208.
Information can
also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555
111.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>