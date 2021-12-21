Police Seek Information In Tūrangi Fatal Crash

Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a crash where a pedestrian

died on Sunday, 19 December.

Police understand the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man, had been hitch-hiking

north on State Highway One, between Tūrangi and Korohe Road in the hours

preceding the 9:45pm crash.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have been travelling along the

road, between 7pm and 9:45pm, and either saw the man or have dashcam footage

available.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact 105 and

quote file number 211220/9208.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

