Open Fire Ban At South Rangitata To Reduce Fire Risk

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 7:45 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Open fires on the beach and foreshore at South Rangitata have been banned to reduce the risk of fire to the Rangitata Huts community.

Fire and Emergency NZ District Manager for Mid-South Canterbury, Rob Hands, said that floods earlier this year had brought a significant amount of driftwood and other debris down the Opihi and Orari Rivers, and it has washed up on the beach and foreshore in front of the houses at Rangitata Huts and close to vegetation.

"The debris creates a ready source of fuel for any fire and that poses an immediate risk to this small, relatively isolated community. We have put a fire ban in place to protect the residents and visitors over the summer."

Signage has been installed in the area and information about the reason for the fire ban has been delivered to the permanent residents and the holidaymakers who will be staying in the area over the summer.

Mr Hands says the Rangitata Huts is a popular location for people to fish and many like to cook their catch over open fires on the beach. "We are asking people to change their habits because of the high fire risk, and respect the fire ban."

Braziers and open fires are still allowed away from the beach and foreshore, and people should refer to the www.checkitsalright.nz website to make sure that any proposed fires can be lit safely under the conditions on the day.

