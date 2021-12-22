Update: Serious Crash – SH2, Tahawai - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 7:00 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on State
Highway 2 at Tahawai at
about 8.30pm yesterday.
He
was the driver of one vehicle. The three occupants of the
other vehicle
received minor injuries.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been in attendance and enquiries into
the
circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
The
road has been opened, after being closed in both directions
for some time
last night.
The death has been
referred to the
Coroner.
