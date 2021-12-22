Update: Serious Crash – SH2, Tahawai - Bay Of Plenty

A man has died following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2 at Tahawai at

about 8.30pm yesterday.

He was the driver of one vehicle. The three occupants of the other vehicle

received minor injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance and enquiries into the

circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The road has been opened, after being closed in both directions for some time

last night.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.

