Detailed Design On Stage Five Of Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan Begins

Feedback on the concept plan for Stage Five of the Wānaka Lakefront Development Plan has closed, and community input will now be used to shape a detailed design for the area running between Wanaka Marina and the Yacht Club.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Community Services, Thunes Cloete thanked the community for sharing feedback on the concept plan for Stage Five in November, noting that generally people supported active travel, improved safety and an increase in native planting.

“Our main objective with Stage Five is to provide continuous access to pedestrians and cyclists, guiding recreational users safely through what can be a busy space, especially in the summer months,” said Dr Cloete.

A shared pathway is planned to run along the eastern side of the area, creating a seamless transition for people heading along Lakeside Road and the newly completed Stage Three site, and on to the Eely Point track.

Stage Five will also see the inclusion of new native planting on the bank adjacent to Lakeside Road and the Marina, with some enhancement of planting on the lake’s edge and additional work to be considered.

Dr Cloete added that while previous iterations of design had indicated an opportunity for increased boat and trailer parking spaces in the area, by reclaiming some Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) land at the lake’s edge, this feature would not be included in the detailed design for Stage Five.

“Unfortunately, the limited number of parking spaces Council would be able to provide has been weighed alongside the potential cost per space and the consent requirements, and we’ve made the decision to rule this out of scope,” said Dr Cloete.

Work on a detailed design for Stage Five will begin early in the new year, with construction estimated to be complete by June 2023. More details will be shared on the project once the detailed design is finished.

