Enquiries ongoing into Invercargill serious crash

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police


Police continue their enquiries into a serious crash in Invercargill on 
Saturday, 18 December.

The single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Tay Street and Clyde 
Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two 18-year-old men remain in Dunedin Hospital, both in a serious condition.

A 17-year-old man has been discharged from Southland Hospital and is 
continuing his recovery at home with family.

Police would like to thank those who have already come forward with 
information in relation to the crash.

We continue to appeal for sightings of the vehicle involved, a 2005 silver 
Nissan Bluebird, in the hours preceding the 5am crash.

CCTV footage is also assisting us with our investigation, which is still in 
its early stages.

Anyone with information that could assist Police is asked to contact 105 and 
quote file number 211218/4216.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 
0800 555 111.

The families of these young men have been overwhelmed by the community 
support and wish to thank emergency services for their actions.

Their focus now is on getting through this difficult period, and respectfully 
ask the media for privacy and will not be providing any further comment.

