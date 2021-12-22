Enquiries ongoing into Invercargill serious crash
Police continue their enquiries into a serious crash in Invercargill on
Saturday, 18 December.
The
single vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Tay
Street and Clyde
Street in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Two 18-year-old men remain in Dunedin Hospital, both in a serious condition.
A 17-year-old
man has been discharged from Southland Hospital and
is
continuing his recovery at home with family.
Police would like to thank those who have
already come forward with
information in relation to the crash.
We continue to appeal for sightings of the
vehicle involved, a 2005 silver
Nissan Bluebird, in the hours preceding the 5am crash.
CCTV footage is also
assisting us with our investigation, which is still
in
its early stages.
Anyone with information that
could assist Police is asked to contact 105 and
quote file number 211218/4216.
Information can also be
passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers
on
0800 555 111.
The families of these young men
have been overwhelmed by the community
support and wish to thank emergency services for their actions.
Their
focus now is on getting through this difficult period, and
respectfully
ask the media for privacy and will not be providing any further comment.