Be Fire Safe This Holiday Period

Fire and Emergency wants people to remember fire safety this festive season.

With celebrations taking place, new toys to play with, barbecuing, bonfires and adventures planned outdoors, there are plenty of potential fire risks over the holidays.

"We want everyone in New Zealand to be safe, not sorry," Risk Reduction and Investigations Manager, Todd O’Donoghue says.

"There are significant fire risks to be aware of in the home and outside it," he says.

"The data over the last few years shows Fire and Emergency crews attend about 130 residential fires and about 400 vegetation fires each holiday period."

Todd O’Donoghue says most of these fires are preventable with a few easy steps.

"At home, always pay attention when you’re cooking, read instructions for new gadgets and toys - especially those with lithium ion batteries," he says.

"If you are staying somewhere away from home, check your holiday accommodation’s smoke alarms and create an escape plan for your family at www.escapemyhouse.nz

"Fire gets real, fast and a house fire can become deadly within three minutes."

If planning an open-air fire, Fire and Emergency wants everyone to think about the local risks and the restrictions in place.

"If there is an open fire season, you can light fires without a permit, a restricted fire season requires a permit for most activities and a prohibited season means no open-air fires," Todd O’Donoghue says.

Find out which fire season you’re in at www.checkitsalright.nz

"If it is windy and hot, think twice about lighting a fire," he says.

The MetService website ( www.metservice.com) also has quick links to fire season information.

"Fire and Emergency hopes everyone has a fun and safe Christmas holiday," Todd O’Donoghue says.

