Wellington City Mission Prepares For A Christmas Like No Other

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 2:49 pm
Press Release: Wellington City Mission

After another challenging year for many, it’s all hands on deck at The Wellington City Mission. Staff, volunteers, and supporters are busy filling and preparing Christmas hampers ready to be delivered on Christmas Eve.

“This year, we will deliver over 200 Christmas hampers to families doing it tough.” Says Olivia Lange from The Mission. “Our cars will be out all over the Wellington region delivering Christmas joy. The hampers are packed full of Christmas treats, including hams and fancy chocolates. We are so grateful to everyone who has helped make this happen.”

City Missioner Murray Edridge says the impact of the pandemic and rising housing costs have seen demand for social services and food support increase exponentially. “What is so encouraging is the generosity that we receive from individuals, families and business. It means that we can be better than we would otherwise be.”

As part of the Foodstuffs North Island pandemic recovery response, The Wellington City Mission recently received an additional $20,000 donation from the FSNI Here for NZ fund. “Foodstuffs have been an integral part of how we support and care for our community. And the recent donation has meant we have been able to head into Christmas confident that we can meet the need.”

Chris Quin, CEO of Foodstuffs North Island says: “We’re a New Zealand owned and operated cooperative, with our store owners and teams personally embedded in the communities we serve. As part of our promise to be here for New Zealand, we want to make a genuine and positive impact in our neighborhoods.

“After such a challenging year, and with Christmas just around the corner, we know the strain that many individuals and organisations will be feeling, and the extra need this brings.”

The Wellington City Mission also supports 61 other agencies around the Wellington region, who are supplying local communities with food and toys this Christmas, including community lunches. One family who recently received support from a social agency in their community said, “After a particularly hard year, it’s great that I can help my kids have a “normal” Christmas. It will make the school holidays lots easier. Thank you.”

Wellington City Missioner Murray Edridge says this reflects the collaborative way the community is caring for each other. “Wellington is a great place to live and a great place to celebrate Christmas. But for many life is hard. It’s our collective responsibility to care for each other and ensure everyone has the opportunity to experience a sense of belonging and dignity. Especially at Christmas time.”

