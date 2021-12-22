Leaving Your Home These Holidays?
National Manager Prevention Superintendent
Eric
Tibbott:
With Christmas and the summer
break coming up, make sure your home and
property is secure from burglars.
Take these simple steps to help deter burglars from your home;
Lock your doors
and windows.
Keep valuables out of sight.
Record the serial numbers of expensive electronic items and photograph these
and other valuables.
Install an alarm system and get sensor lights fitted.
Keep garden sheds and garages locked when not in use.
Keep hedges or plants around doors and windows well-trimmed, don’t give
the burglar a place to hide.
If your car is not secured in a locked garage at your house, here’s how you
can deter criminals;
Park in well-lit
areas when possible.
Don’t leave valuables or documents with personal information behind.
Always lock your vehicles when you leave them and take your keys with you.
Any boats or vehicles on your property should be disabled so they can’t be
moved or towed away.
Consider a steering wheel lock - it's a great deterrent.
Note and report any car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles
or people in or around your home.
We also know that many of us this
year have got to know our neighbours better
due to COVID restrictions, so keep an eye out for them and their property and
let them know if you are going away.
Simple things like clearing the mailbox and
cleaning up around your property
show that it’s occupied, and less of a target. These are easy steps that
can make a huge difference when it comes to keeping your property safe. Come
back to a locked and safe home, not a preventable burglary.
If you see anything suspicious and you need police urgently, call 111.
We would rather attend to prevent a crime
happening, than attend after an
offence has occurred.
You can also provide information via the
Police non-emergency number
105.