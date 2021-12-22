Highway Shoulder Movement SH85, Palmerston To Ranfurly Highway
Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 3:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
People who are driving on the Ranfurly to Palmerston
highway these holidays will strike a short patch of narrowed
highway around 42 km inland from Palmerston, says Waka
Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.
Maintenance crews will
manage this short stretch of SH85, referred to locally as
Dead Horse Pinch, with a temporary speed limit and
cones/barriers to keep drivers away from the road shoulder,
says Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager Chris
Harris.
“This site has been the subject of ongoing
movement since it was constructed in the 1950s,” says Mr
Harris. “The movement on the shoulder reactivated in the
January 2021 flood. Further movement in July required
remedial works and an additional monitoring regime was
established while investigations were completed and repair
options assessed.
“Waka Kotahi will continue the
temporary traffic management with a lane shift away from the
shoulder until we can get a more permanent repair
underway.
“The site will be regularly inspected to
ensure it stays safe. Waka Kotahi thanks motorists for their
patience and following the temporary speed limits to ensure
everyone’s safety over the holiday
period.”
