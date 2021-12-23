Change Of Fire Season For Tairāwhiti
Thursday, 23 December 2021, 10:32 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
Tairāwhiti is moving from an open to a restricted fire
season.
The change will take place at midday, 24
December.
This means a permit will be required to
light an open-air fire. If you need to apply for a permit,
please use the ‘can I light a fire’ tool on www.checkitsalright.nz
District
Manager, Peter Clark says the change is about reducing the
risk of a potential fire as much as possible.
"Hot and
dry conditions forecast for Gisborne and surrounding areas
mean there is an increased fire risk for the
District."
"And with a ready supply of fuels there is
the potential these could quickly dry out and add to the
spread of a vegetation fire," he says.
Fire and
Emergency recommends visitors and locals use www.checkitsalright.nz
for information about what fire related activities they can
and cannot undertake.
Information on the local fire
danger is also easily accessible on the MetService
website.
"Even if you have a permit, we would expect
anyone planning on lighting a fire to check the conditions,
and hold off lighting, especially if it is windy and hot,
Peter Clark
says.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>