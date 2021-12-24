Serious Incident, Glass Road, Mount Roskill

23 December

Police are in attendance following a report of an incident at an address on

Glass Road in Mount Roskill, Auckland.

The report was received about 9:30pm.

Multiple people have been injured at the address.

There will be a heavy Police presence in the area while enquiries are made.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

