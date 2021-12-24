Information sought on burglary in Richmond
Friday, 24 December 2021, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary
that occurred
around 12.30am on Friday 24 December 2021,
at The Warehouse Richmond.
The offender was wearing black
clothing with a hood up and was seen leaving
the area
walking towards Wensley Road. Anyone who saw someone or
any
vehicles in the area around this time or knows of
information about this
incident is urged to contact the
Nelson Police.
Information can be provided to Nelson
Police on 03 970 2114 or by calling 105
and quoting file
number 211224/4380.
Alternatively, information can be
provided anonymously by calling
Crimestoppers on 0800 555
111.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>