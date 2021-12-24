Information sought on burglary in Richmond

Police are appealing for information regarding a burglary that occurred

around 12.30am on Friday 24 December 2021, at The Warehouse Richmond.

The offender was wearing black clothing with a hood up and was seen leaving

the area walking towards Wensley Road. Anyone who saw someone or any

vehicles in the area around this time or knows of information about this

incident is urged to contact the Nelson Police.

Information can be provided to Nelson Police on 03 970 2114 or by calling 105

and quoting file number 211224/4380.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously by calling

Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

