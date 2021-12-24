Operation Husky – Mt Roskill homicide update
A significant police presence remains at the scene of a
fatal shooting on
Glass Road in Mt Roskill as the homicide investigation continues into the
death of a man.
The man, aged 23, died as a result of a gunshot wound
injury after two armed
offenders are reported to have entered the address shortly before 9.30pm last
night.
Four occupants were inside the address at the time.
One of the offenders was armed with a firearm
while the second offender was
armed with a machete.
An
altercation has taken place between the offenders and the
occupants inside
the address.
It is during this altercation that the victim has been shot.
Two other
people at the address, a male in his 30’s and a male in
his
50’s, received significant injuries to their arms believed to have been
caused by the machete.
Both males remain in hospital in a stable condition.
A fourth person
at the address has been uninjured and they are
assisting
Police with our enquiries.
The offenders have
fled the scene and Police are now focused on working
to
identify them as quickly as possible.
Detective
Inspector Scott Beard says Police are not treating this as a
random
incident.
“We want to reassure the community
that this appears to be an isolated
incident and a targeted attack by these offenders.
“The investigation
is still in its very early stages and we are
still
working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack and our
priority is to identify these offenders as soon as we can.”
A scene examination
is being carried out today and Police will remain
present
at the address this evening.
A post-mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.
Neighbours have been
spoken to by Police and the investigation team has
been
carrying out area enquiries to determine if any local residents saw or heard
anything that may assist our investigation.
A visible Police presence will remain in
the Mt Roskill area over the coming
days as Police continue these enquiries.
Anyone with information about
this incident is urged to contact Police on
105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on
0800 555 111.