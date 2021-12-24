Operation Husky – Mt Roskill homicide update

A significant police presence remains at the scene of a fatal shooting on

Glass Road in Mt Roskill as the homicide investigation continues into the

death of a man.

The man, aged 23, died as a result of a gunshot wound injury after two armed

offenders are reported to have entered the address shortly before 9.30pm last

night.

Four occupants were inside the address at the time.

One of the offenders was armed with a firearm while the second offender was

armed with a machete.

An altercation has taken place between the offenders and the occupants inside

the address.

It is during this altercation that the victim has been shot.

Two other people at the address, a male in his 30’s and a male in his

50’s, received significant injuries to their arms believed to have been

caused by the machete.

Both males remain in hospital in a stable condition.

A fourth person at the address has been uninjured and they are assisting

Police with our enquiries.

The offenders have fled the scene and Police are now focused on working to

identify them as quickly as possible.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says Police are not treating this as a random

incident.

“We want to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated

incident and a targeted attack by these offenders.

“The investigation is still in its very early stages and we are still

working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this attack and our

priority is to identify these offenders as soon as we can.”

A scene examination is being carried out today and Police will remain present

at the address this evening.

A post-mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

Neighbours have been spoken to by Police and the investigation team has been

carrying out area enquiries to determine if any local residents saw or heard

anything that may assist our investigation.

A visible Police presence will remain in the Mt Roskill area over the coming

days as Police continue these enquiries.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Police on

105, quoting file number 211224/4140, or ring Crime Stoppers anonymously on

0800 555 111.

