Serious crash, Waihola - Southern



State Highway 1/Taieri Plains Highway at Waihola is closed following a serious crash between a car and a truck.

It happened about 9:15am just north of the intersection with Titri Road.

Diversions are in place at either end of Titri Road – motorists are asked to avoid travelling the state highway route if possible.

More information will be provided when able.

© Scoop Media

