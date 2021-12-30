Police Seek Missing Woman Jan-Marie Burton

Taupo Police are seeking sightings of Jan-Marie Burton, who has been reported missing by her family.

Jan-Marie was last seen at around 4pm yesterday and items of her clothing have been located on Kinloch Beach, near the boat ramp on Kinloch Esplanade.

Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing.

If you believe you may have seen Jan-Marie since 4pm yesterday, or have information which might help us locate her, please call 111 and quote event number P049123823.

