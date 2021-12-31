Blockage SH1 - Desert Road - Central

Motorists travelling on the Desert Road are advised to expect delays due to a

blockage on the highway from overnight.

A truck has broken down in the southbound lane 13km north of Waiouru shortly

before 4am this morning. The location for the breakdown is described as

halfway between Waiouru and the Three Sisters.

The southbound lane is blocked and traffic management is in place.

Efforts are being made to repair the truck but delays are expected for most

of the morning.

