Blockage SH1 - Desert Road - Central
Friday, 31 December 2021, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Motorists travelling on the Desert Road are advised to
expect delays due to a
blockage on the highway from
overnight.
A truck has broken down in the southbound
lane 13km north of Waiouru shortly
before 4am this
morning. The location for the breakdown is described
as
halfway between Waiouru and the Three
Sisters.
The southbound lane is blocked and traffic
management is in place.
Efforts are being made to
repair the truck but delays are expected for most
of the
morning.
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>