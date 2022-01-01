New Year’s Eve Calm Across The Motu
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 7:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are pleased with the behaviour of revellers across
the country
following a busy New Year’s
Eve.
“By and large New Zealanders rang in the New
Year safely,” says Deputy
Commissioner Glenn
Dunbier.
“There were of course a couple of hotspots
around the motu, however most
people we saw out and about
had a good time and stayed safe.”
This year saw some
disorderly behaviour in Riversdale in the Wairarapa,
in
Tauranga, and Whangamata.
Two people were
arrested in Riversdale for disorderly behaviour, and four
in
Tauranga for the same offence.
Fifteen arrests
were made and 114 infringement notices were issued
in
Whangamata, where officers took a zero tolerance
approach following the
events of last
year.
“We’re pleased to see people taking steps to
get home safely, and looking
out for each other,” says
Deputy Commissioner
Dunbier.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>