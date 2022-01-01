New Year’s Eve Calm Across The Motu

Police are pleased with the behaviour of revellers across the country

following a busy New Year’s Eve.

“By and large New Zealanders rang in the New Year safely,” says Deputy

Commissioner Glenn Dunbier.

“There were of course a couple of hotspots around the motu, however most

people we saw out and about had a good time and stayed safe.”

This year saw some disorderly behaviour in Riversdale in the Wairarapa, in

Tauranga, and Whangamata.

Two people were arrested in Riversdale for disorderly behaviour, and four in

Tauranga for the same offence.

Fifteen arrests were made and 114 infringement notices were issued in

Whangamata, where officers took a zero tolerance approach following the

events of last year.

“We’re pleased to see people taking steps to get home safely, and looking

out for each other,” says Deputy Commissioner Dunbier.

© Scoop Media

