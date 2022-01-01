Waiharara Fire Update 1 January 2021

People in the Far North are being reminded to stay well away from the beach as fire crews deal with a resurgence of the backing fire that flared up yesterday.

The beach access road north of Kaimaumau has been closed this morning as Fire and Emergency's ground crews and a helicopter are operating in the area.

Incident Controller John Sutton has stressed that the fire ground is off limits to residents and visitors alike. "This is an active fire and we cannot ensure the safety of any member of the public who chooses to go in there," he says.

The fire is controlled but it is still burning within a perimeter of over 31km. As well as the many fires that are still burning inside the firebreaks, other hazards include fire-damaged trees, deep holes left by gum diggers, peat fires burning underground, and areas of wetland.

"We ask everyone in the Kaimaumau, Waiharara and Houhora areas to please think about the safety of their whanau and friends, and stay well away from the fireground," Mr Sutton says. "Fires are dynamic and the situation can change very quickly."

© Scoop Media

