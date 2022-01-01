Waiharara Fire Update 1 January 2021
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 2:51 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
People in the Far North are being reminded to stay well
away from the beach as fire crews deal with a resurgence of
the backing fire that flared up yesterday.
The beach
access road north of Kaimaumau has been closed this morning
as Fire and Emergency's ground crews and a helicopter are
operating in the area.
Incident Controller John Sutton
has stressed that the fire ground is off limits to residents
and visitors alike. "This is an active fire and we cannot
ensure the safety of any member of the public who chooses to
go in there," he says.
The fire is controlled but it
is still burning within a perimeter of over 31km. As well as
the many fires that are still burning inside the firebreaks,
other hazards include fire-damaged trees, deep holes left by
gum diggers, peat fires burning underground, and areas of
wetland.
"We ask everyone in the Kaimaumau, Waiharara
and Houhora areas to please think about the safety of their
whanau and friends, and stay well away from the fireground,"
Mr Sutton says. "Fires are dynamic and the situation can
change very
quickly."
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>