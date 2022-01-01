Paunaui And Matarangi Also At Level 4 Water Restrictions

PAUANUI and MATARANGI have now been moved to LEVEL 4 water restrictions like HAHEI.

That means HAND-HELD HOSES only. It also means a total ban on the use of all sprinkler, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems. Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days:

If your address is an even number you can use your hose on even numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered houses.

The water restriction level across almost all our other Council water supply areas is at LEVEL 2 'Conserve Water'. That means means residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues

Thames Valley remains on a permanent Total Watering Ban: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Thames Valley consists of the communities of Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu, Wharepoa and Hikutaia.

