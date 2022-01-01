Paunaui And Matarangi Also At Level 4 Water Restrictions
Saturday, 1 January 2022, 5:32 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
PAUANUI and MATARANGI have now been moved to LEVEL 4
water restrictions like HAHEI.
That means HAND-HELD
HOSES only. It also means a total ban on the use of all
sprinkler, unattended hoses and garden irrigation systems.
Hand-held hoses can be used on alternate days:
If your
address is an even number you can use your hose on even
numbered days, and vice versa for odd numbered
houses.
The water restriction level across almost all
our other Council water supply areas is at LEVEL 2 'Conserve
Water'. That means means residents and holidaymakers are
asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply
continues
Thames Valley remains on a permanent Total
Watering Ban: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation
systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban
on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses,
and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under
sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable
gardens using a hand-held watering can is
permitted.
Thames Valley consists of the communities
of Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu, Wharepoa and
Hikutaia.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice
The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>