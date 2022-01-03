Incident - Glen Murray, Waikato
Monday, 3 January 2022, 6:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an
incident at a dirt bike park in Glen Murray,
Waikato.
At around 11.40am a person was reported to
have come off a dirt bike and was critically
injured.
Sadly the person has died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit is in
attendance.
